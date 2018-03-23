The K4000 Café System will launch in Summer 2018 to provide indulgent beverage options for commercial settings

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. ("Keurig"), the leader in innovative single serve brewing systems, and EVOCA S.p.A ("EVOCA Group"), a world-leading manufacturer of professional coffee machines, today announce their partnership on the Keurig K4000 Café System, a new café beverage solution in the Away From Home (AFH) channel. The commercial grade K4000 Café System uses K-Cup pods and milk powder to deliver lattes and cappuccinos to AFH channels, such as workplaces, hospitals, hospitality and other commercial settings. The K4000 Café System will be manufactured by EVOCA Group in their Gaggio Montano, Italy facility and distributed throughout the United States and Canada in partnership with Keurig.

"More than two-thirds of away from home beverage consumption occurs in the afternoon, when people are looking for the more varied and indulgent pick-me-up beverage options," said Michael Pengue, SVP and General Manager of Keurig's AFH Division. "The K4000 Café System will allow us to uniquely address the needs of consumers in the workplace and other commercial settings, especially those who prefer more specialty and gourmet coffee beverage options over traditional hot coffee."

Fast and easy-to-use, the K4000 Café System will bring unparalleled variety and quality to the AFH channel. The combination of these new beverage formats with the 150+ varieties and 30+ brands currently distributed in the Keurig AFH channel will unlock hundreds of indulgent beverage possibilities from vanilla cappuccinos and pumpkin spice lattes to chai and earl gray tea cappuccinos. In addition to cappuccinos and lattes, any K-Cup pod variety can be enjoyed on its own through the K4000 Café System.

"Our partnership with EVOCA Group couples their extensive commercial café system manufacturing experience with our expertise in K-Cup pod brewing equipment, providing an innovative beverage solution for away from home consumers," Darcy Clarkson, SVP and General Manager of Appliances at Keurig. "Multi-format and well-designed commercial coffee equipment is in high demand as companies have increasingly begun to use workplace amenities to help attract and retain talent. The K4000 Café System will raise the bar by consistently delivering on taste, quality, and ease of use".

"EVOCA Group is the world's largest manufacturer of professional coffee machines and North America is a significant market for our development strategy in the Office Coffee Services (OCS) sector," said Paolo Ghidotti, Vice President of EVOCA Group. "The partnership with Keurig, a leader in specialty coffee and single-serve hot beverage solutions for offices, will unlock many joint business opportunities."

The K4000 Café System was featured prominently at the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) show March 21st 23rd, and will launch Summer 2018.

