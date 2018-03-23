Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Ford Sinclair Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards - Winners announced 23-March-2018 / 13:00 GMT/BST *Press Release* *PLC Awards - Winners announced* The UK's most innovative and progressive Listed businesses have been recognised at this year's PLC Awards, sponsored by PwC. More than 700 guests, including quoted companies, investment banks, fund managers, and analysts, attended the event at the Grosvenor House. The Awards, now in their 32nd year, have been expanded this year to include all listed companies, welcoming the FTSE 100 for the first time, and celebrate the best in the business sector and its importance to the UK economy. The winners and short-listed companies stood out from a high number of quality nominations, spanning companies across the entire UK and setting a very high bar. Simon Fairchild, lead PwC partner for the PLC Awards, said: "The winners and nominees give cause for optimism, achieving success and helping drive growth in the economy despite continuing uncertainty in the market. "The outlook for companies remains positive, with emerging technologies and ongoing investment key to future productivity and growth. As part of the PLC Awards, PwC is delighted to have worked with the FT (media partner for the Awards) on a Special Report [1] on UK Corporate Productivity." The list of winners are here: +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |BEST INVESTOR COMMUNICATION SPONSORED BY RD:IR | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |UDG HEALTHCARE PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |BEST PERFORMING SHARE SPONSORED BY WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |FUND MANAGER OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY ZEUS CAPITAL | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |GUY RUSHTON, POLAR CAPITAL UK ABSOLUTE EQUITY FUND | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |GROWTH AWARD SPONSORED BY SQUIRE PATTON BOGGS | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |TYMAN PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |SUSTAINABILITY AWARD SPONSORED BY PWC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |MJ GLEESON PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |INNOVATION IN TECHNOLOGY SPONSORED BY BERENBERG | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |SOPHOS GROUP PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY DESIGN PORTFOLIO | |(JOINT WINNERS) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |FUTURE PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |KAZ MINERALS PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |CEO OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY CITI COMMERCIAL BANK | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |GEOFF DRABBLE - ASHTEAD GROUP PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |NEW COMPANY OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY LINK ASSET SERVICES | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |ALFA FINANCIAL SOFTWARE HOLDINGS PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |COMPANY OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY LIBERUM | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |HALMA PLC | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *ENDS* *Notes for Editor:* *About PwC* At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 156 countries with more than 236,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com [2]. PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details. (c) 2017 PwC. All rights reserved *About the plc awards* For the past 32 years the plc awards has celebrated excellence throughout the quoted company sector, recognising achievement and rewarding entrepreneurship. The success of the awards has led to it being broadened out for the first time this year to include FTSE100 companies as well as FTSE250, FTSE Small Cap and Fledging indices. We believes this makes the plc awards "the" City event of the year, as it allows all Main Market publicly quoted companies, of all sizes, the chance to be rewarded and recognised for their success and achievements. The event is attended by CEOs, CFOs, investment bankers, fund managers, analysts and corporate advisors. *About Ford Sinclair* Ford Sinclair is an event management company, with over 30 years of expertise in delivering high profile live events. We currently manage and implement numerous (predominantly "City") awards dinners. We pride ourselves on the fact that each event in our portfolio is the leading event in its sector. Offering bespoke events as well, we can tailor an event to suit your needs. Please contact jo.thomas@ford-sinclair.co.uk for further information. *Ends.* Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 