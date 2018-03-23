sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3619 ISIN: DE0KARSTADT0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLITY AG
PUBLITY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KARSTADT WARENHAUS GMBH--
PUBLITY AG11,62+4,68 %