Tallinn, 2018-03-23 15:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Termination of the exploratory process of potential strategic options



AS Tallink Grupp (the "Company") announces that the Supervisory Board has decided to end the exploratory process relating to potential strategic options for the Company that was started in July of 2017. In the course of the process various strategic options were considered with the purpose of supporting the long-term strategy and development of the Company. The Company will take the proposals and feedback received during the process into account in further planning and development of its business.



Veiko Haavapuu Financial Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee