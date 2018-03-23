Austria's largest power provider announced a plan to invest around €100 million in solar and €15 million in recharge stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. The company aims at investing mainly in residential and C&I projects.The money is part of a €870 million investment program for security of supply, renewable energy and other innovations announced by the company on Thursday. An important basis for the "solar offensive" is the green electricity amendment from last year. "The new legal framework laid the foundation for the erection of solar systems on the roofs of multi-party ...

