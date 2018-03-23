WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Change of Auditor

John Wood Group PLC ("Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Change of Auditor

The Company announces that it has received a letter dated 20 March 2018 from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP confirming their resignation as auditor of the Company with immediate effect.

The resignation follows the Company's formal and comprehensive tender process of external audit services and the decision to appoint KPMG LLP as auditor, as detailed on page 41 of the Company's 2016 Annual Report and Accounts.

The appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor to the Company will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 11 May 2018.

Notification authorised by:

MARTIN MCINTYRE, COMPANY SECRETARY