The French corporate and investment bank acquired the project from Hyperion Renewables via its unit for responsible investment solutions Mirova. The project has already secured a 10-year PPA from local power distributor Axpo Ibéria.French asset management company Natixis Global Asset Management, part of French Natixis financial group, has announced that its unit Mirova, which specializes in clean energy investments, has agreed to acquire a 25 MW solar power project in Portugal from local developer Hyperion Renewables. The "ready-to-build" project has already been granted a financing agreement ...

