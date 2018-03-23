In its second instalment of the day, turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said a story published by Mergermarket on Thursday suggesting that it was confident of meeting the 50.1% minimum threshold for shareholder acceptances should be disregarded. "Melrose confirms that no spokesperson authorised by Melrose made such comments, which should be disregarded." It also said that the article contained a number of inaccuracies relating to a possible extension of the deadline for acceptances - 29 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...