Fonehouse Partner With Sony to Launch the Xperia XZ2

UK based mobile phone retailer Fonehouse has announced a new partnership with legendary technology brand Sony, who are gearing up to launch their brand new Xperia XZ2.

Founded in 1994, Fonehouse have been providing customers with fantastic deals and top of the range smartphones for over twenty years. Now, they will be able to offer their customers a variety of handsets from leading manufacturer Sony, adding the brand to an already extensive list of mobile brands.

As well as trading online, Fonehouse, who are already hailed as one of the UK's leading independent mobile retailers, also have over twenty franchise stores across the country.

Sony have been widely regarded as one of the pioneers of smartphone manufacturers since the dawn of mobile technology.

The newSony Xperia XZ2is now available for pre-order fromFonehouse.co.uk.The first 50 customers pre-ordering will receive a free set of WF-1000x Noise cancelling headphones worth £199.

The Handset will be delivered on the 5thof April.

Sony's new flagship smartphone has some amazing features.

5.7" Full HD+ 1080p HDR display, X-Reality' for mobile - Up-convert your picture quality to enjoy near to High Dynamic Range (HDR) crispness and clarity.

4K HDR Movie Recording

HDR Movie Recording 19MP Motion Eye' Camera, 1/2.3" Exmor RS' for mobile memory-stacked sensor, 25 mm wide Sony's award-winning G Lens F2.0

1080p HD 960 fps Super Slow-Motion Recording

3D Creator

Sony's Dynamic Vibration System analyses audio data and lets you feel the action with your hand - a truly unique entertainment experience

Water Resistant IP65/68

Snap Dragon Processor for smooth Streaming and Gaming - Replace with below

QualcommSnapdragon' 845 Mobile Platform & 4 GB RAM, 64GB UFS internal memory

Smart Stamina Battery Technology & Qnovo Adaptive charging

Wireless charging support

This is the second prestigious partnership that Fonehouse have revealed in 2018, so the smartphone market will undoubtedly expect great things from this collaboration and will await many more exciting new developments.

