London stocks ended down but off lows on Friday amid trade war fears, with engineer Smiths slumping on the back of disappointing results but retailer Next in the black. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.4% at 6,921.94 , having tumbled to its lowest finish in over 15 months the day before at 6,952.59. Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.1% against the euro at 1.1448 and up 0.4% versus the greenback at 1.4151. On Thursday night, Trump signed off on 25% tariffs on $50bn worth of Chinese imports in a bid to ...

