Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2018) - CEO of Uniserve Communications Corp., Nicholas Jeffery, speaks about how their customer service sets them apart.









Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/uniserve-ceo-clip-90sec/

Uniserve Communications Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Uniserve Communications Corp. (TSXV: USS)

We grow when our customers grow. We are not just committed to customer service, but share a common passion with our customers, offering solutions that are the catalyst to give our customers a technology based competitive advantage. From designing innovative solutions that serve demanding hosting and cloud environments, to managing and maintaining day-to-day resiliency and security of their hosted infrastructure, our emphasis is on delighting our customers, providing them with the constant in a changing world and managing the changes in their own market.

home.uniserve.com

