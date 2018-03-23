Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2018) - George Glasier, President and CEO of Western Uranium Corp. shares how the company is focused on near-term production from existing mines.





Western Uranium Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Western Uranium Corp. (CSE: WUC):

Western Uranium is a near-term producer that acquired uranium and vanadium mineral assets in western Colorado and eastern Utah from Energy Fuels Inc. in August 2014 and acquired addition uranium properties and ablation technology through the acquisition of Black Range Minerals Limited in September 2015. The operational head office is located in Nucla, Colorado under the leadership of George Glasier, Founder, President and CEO.

www.western-uranium.com

