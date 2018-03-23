Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2018) - Eric Sprott announces that he holds, indirectly (through his holding company, 2176423 Ontario Ltd.), 17,044,500 common shares (shares) of Bonterra Resources Inc., representing approximately 7.52% of the outstanding shares. This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because the sale of shares, as described below, combined with Bonterra Resources' various treasury issuances, has resulted in Mr. Sprott's beneficial holdings of shares to decrease to less than 10% of the outstanding shares.

On March 23, 2018, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 2,000,000 shares at a price of 0.5002 per share ($1,000,400 total), representing approximately 0.88% of the outstanding shares. Prior to this disposition, Mr. Sprott held, indirectly, 19,044,500 shares, representing approximately 8.41% of the outstanding shares.

The shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Bonterra Resources is located at 200 Burrard Street, Suite 1680, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6. A copy of 2176423 Ontario's early warning report will appear on Bonterra Resources' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7171.

2176423 Ontario Ltd.

200 Bay Street, Suite 2600

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1