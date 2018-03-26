Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2018-03-26 11:18 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrines str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615; ISIN code LT0000128571.



The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB held on 26 March, 2018, adopted the following resolutions:



1. Regarding the approval of the Annual Report of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB for the year 2017.



"Approve of the Annual Report of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB for the year 2017 (enclosed)".



2. Regarding the approval of the audited Annual Financial Statements of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB for the year 2017.



"Approve the audited Annual Financial Statements of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB for the year 2017 (enclosed)".



3. Regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB for the year 2017.



"To allocate the profit (loss) of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB for the year 2017 (enclosed)".



4. Regarding increase of the share capital of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, as well as the revocation of the pre-emption right of the shareholders of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB and grant of the right to acquire the newly issued shares of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB.



"4.1. To increase the share capital of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, from 184 174 248,35 EUR (one hundred eighty four million one hundred seventy four thousand two hundred forty eight euros and thirty five euro cents) to 187 920 762,41 EUR (one hundred eighty seven million nine hundred twenty thousand seven hundred sixty two euros and forty one euro cents). The share capital of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB is being increased by issuing new shares, which are being paid up by the additional non-monetary contribution by the person subscribing the shares;



4.2. To establish that Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB issues 12 919 014 (twelve million nine hundred nineteen thousand and fourteen) new shares with the nominal value of 0,29 EUR (twenty nine euro cents), their emission price being 0,624 EUR (six hundred twenty four thousandths of euro cent) (hereinafter referred to as the "New shares"), while the price of all the New shares being 8 061 465 EUR (eight million sixty one thousand four hundred sixty five euros);



4.3. In accordance with the Paragraph 1(16) of Article 20, Paragraph 5 of Article 57 of Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, to revoke the pre-emption right to acquire New shares of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB for all of the shareholders of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB;



4.4. To establish that the right to acquire (subscribe) all the New shares is being granted to Lietuvos Energija, UAB, with the nominal value of each share being 0,29 EUR (twenty nine euro cents) and emission price being 0,624 EUR (six hundred twenty four thousandths of euro cent), paying up the New shares by the non-monetary contribution, the value of which, as established by the independent property assessor NILL NILL, UAB, on the 27th of February, 2018, amounting to 8 061 465 EUR (eight million sixty one thousand four hundred sixty five euros), following the procedure and terms set forth in the Share Subscription Agreement. The New shares will not be offered or distributed publicly;



4.5. To establish that the pre-emption right of the shareholders of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB to acquire the New shares is being revoked in reliance with the share capital increase of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB to be executed, as set forth above, by contributing the non-monetary contribution, instead of paying up the New shares by monetary contribution;



4.6. To approve the essential conditions of the Share Subscription Agreement between Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba", AB and Lietuvos Energija, UAB (enclosed in Lithuanian);



4.7. To authorize General Manager of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB to sign the Share Subscription Agreement, as set forth in Paragraph 4.6 of this decision, on behalf of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, while considering the Share Subscription Agreement the Acceptance-Transfer Act of the non-monetary contribution of Lietuvos Energija, UAB, as well as granting the right to amend the non-essential conditions of the Share Subscription Agreement thereof".



5. Regarding the approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB.



"5.1. Approve a new version of the Articles of Association of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (enclosed).



5.2. Authorize the General Director of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB to sign the amended Articles of Association of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB and personally or through his authorized persons carry out all actions to implement this decision".



6. Regarding recall of the Supervisory Board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB.



"6.1. To recall in corpore the Supervisory Board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB".



7. Election of the members of the Supervisory board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB.



"7.1. To elect for a period of 4 (four) years the persons named below as members of the Supervisory board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB:



7.1.1. Mr. Dominykas Tuckus (personal code and place of residence must not be published);



7.1.2. Mrs. Živile Skibarkiene (personal code and place of residence must not be published);



7.1.3. Mr. Rimgaudas Kalvaitis (independent member) (personal code and place of residence must not be published).



7.2. To establish that members of the Supervisory board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB shall start their activities upon the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders that elected them".



8. Regarding the approval of terms and conditions of contracts with members of the Supervisory board of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB.



"8.1. To approve the terms and conditions of the agreement for the protection of confidential information concluded with the members of the Supervisory Board (enclosed in Lithuanian).



8.2. To approve the terms and conditions of the contract regarding the activities of the member of Supervisory Board (enclosed in Lithuanian).



8.3. To approve the terms and conditions of the contract regarding the activities of the independent member of Supervisory Board (enclosed in Lithuanian).



8.4. To define an hourly pay (before taxes) in the amount of 43,44 EUR (forty-three euros and forty four cents) for an independent member of the Supervisory Board for the actual activity as an independent member of the Supervisory Board.



8.5. To establish that the hourly pay for an independent member of the Supervisory Board of the Company is limited to a maximum amount of 1014 EUR (one thousand and thirteen euros and sixty seven cents) (before taxes).



8.6. To authorize Chief Executive Officer of the Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (with the right to re-authorize) to sign the contracts on security of confidential information and regarding activities of newly appointed Members of the Supervisory Board".



The persons, having the right to receive dividends, are to be those, which are to be the shareholders of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB at the end the record date of the rights of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB shareholders, i.e. at the end of April 10, 2018. The dividends to such persons are to be paid in compliance with the Article 60 Part 5 of Law on Companies or Republic of Lithuania, i.e. within one month from the day of adoption of the decision to pay dividends, payments being made by persons responsible for the securities accounts of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB and SEB bankas AB, the person responsible for the accounting of shares of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB.



Information about the above resolutions shall be provided on the website of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB at www.gamyba.le.lt from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai, or A. Žveju st. 14, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-4.30 p.m.; 7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-3.15 p.m. on Fridays).



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt



