Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FDA Cleared Orthofix International's G-Beam Fusion Beaming System

Stock Monitor: AcelRx Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

The G-Beam devices can be implanted in the medial and lateral columns of the foot to provide alignment, stabilization and fixation.

G-Beam™ Fusion Beaming System was Developed to Treat Neuropathic Deformities Requiring Fusion of Medial/ Lateral Columns

The G-Beam™ Fusion Beaming System is designed to address the specific demands of advanced deformity and trauma reconstructions of foot and ankle applications. The system was developed for the treatment of neuropathic deformities requiring fusion of the medial and/or lateral columns, with or without corrective osteotomies as well as for joint fusions within the mid- and hindfoot. The G-Beam™ Fusion Beaming System consists of two different diameter implant ranges, designed for optimal implant selection for wide ranging patient anatomies, and an instrumentation including the dedicated G-Beam Sterilization Tray. The G-Beam™ Fusion Beaming System is designed with an instrumentation and technique that have been developed to simplify the surgery.

The System Will Allow Orthofix to Establish in Internal Fixation Segment of Charcot Treatment Options

Davide Bianchi, President of the Extremity Fixation business unit at Orthofix, mentioned that the G-Beam Fusion Beaming System is the next step in working towards the Company's objective of becoming a recognized premium solution provider in the Charcot and Diabetic foot market segments.

Davide added that this system will allow Orthofix to establish in the internal fixation segment of Charcot treatment options, while leveraging its existing product lines, like TrueLok™ and the TL-HEX™.

Orthofix Recently Secured FDA Approval for New PhysioStim™ Bone Growth Stimulators

On March 07, 2018, the Company received FDA and European CE Mark approvals for its next-generation PhysioStim™ bone growth stimulators. The PhysioStim™ devices provide a non-surgical treatment option for patients who have a nonunion fracture to an extremity that has shown no visible signs of healing. These Class-III medical devices use a pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) signal to induce a low-level electrical field at the fracture site which stimulates bone healing. These devices come in different models and are designed to anatomically fit the patient's body.

About Charcot Foot

Charcot foot is a condition causing weakening of the bones in the foot that can occur in people who have significant nerve damage (neuropathy). The bones are weakened enough to fracture, and with continued walking, the foot eventually changes shape. As the disorder progresses, the joints collapse, and the foot takes on an abnormal shape, such as a rocker-bottom appearance. Charcot foot is a serious condition that can lead to severe deformity, disability and even amputation. The symptoms of Charcot foot may include warmth to the touch, redness in the foot, swelling, pain, or soreness.

About Orthofix International N.V.

Established in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix is a diversified, global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services. The Company is comprised of four strategic business units: Biostim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Orthofix International's stock was slightly down 0.80%, ending the trading session at $58.11.

Volume traded for the day: 96.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.35%; previous three-month period - up 5.56%; past twelve-month period - up 48.77%; and year-to-date - up 6.23%

After last Friday's close, Orthofix International's market cap was at $1.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 69.68.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

