Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Orbotech's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 19%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 24%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Orbotech's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $256.9 million, up 19% compared to $215.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $256.1 million.

Orbotech's revenues for the full year of 2017 totaled $900.9 million, up 12% compared to $806.4 million for FY16.

During Q4 2017, Orbotech's gross profit and gross margin were $121.6 million and 47.3%, respectively, compared to $100.7 million and 46.8%, respectively, in Q4 2016.

The Company's GAAP net income were $55.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. Orbotech's GAAP results reflect a net benefit of approximately $16 million consisting of the impact of increase in deferred tax assets mainly for a valuation allowance releases and decrease in deferred tax liabilities offset by an increase in the Company's tax provisions. The valuation allowance release of $18.8 million occurred in the reported quarter and the most significant component related to the Company's carryforward losses in the United States.

Orbotech's non-GAAP earnings were $0.87 per diluted share for Q4 2017, up 24% compared to $0.70 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.86 per share.

For FY17, Orbotech's GAAP earnings totaled $132.4 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared to $79.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP earnings in FY17 were $2.91 per diluted share, up 15% compared to $2.52 per diluted share for FY16.

For Q4 2017, Orbotech's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin came in at $55.6 million and 21.6%, respectively, compared to $49.9 million and 23.2%, respectively, in Q4 2016.

Orbotech's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Production Solutions for Electronics Industry segment recorded:

Revenues from the printed circuit board (PCB) business of $90.4 million (including $55.0 million in equipment sales) compared to PCB revenues of $77.2 million (including $48.6 million in equipment sales) in Q4 2016. The segment's revenues from flat panel display (FPD) totaled $72.1 million (including $60.7 million in equipment sales), as compared to FPD revenues of $71.6 million (including $60.2 million in equipment sales) in the year ago corresponding period.

For Q4 2017, revenues from the semiconductor device ("SD") business of $90.3 million (including $77.8 million in equipment sales) compared to SD revenues of $62.1 million (including $48.4 million in equipment sales) in Q4 2016. Revenues in the other segments totaled $4.0 million in the reported quarter compared to $4.2 million in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q4 2017, the Company's Service segment's revenues totaled $61.0 million compared to $55.6 million in Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Orbotech had cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $327.8 million, and debt of $72.5 million. During Q4 2017, the Company generated cash from operations of $84.3 million.

2018 Guidance

For the first quarter 2018, Orbotech is forecasting revenue to be in the range of $235 million to $250 million and gross margin to be in the band of 47.0%-47.5%. The Company expects H1 FY18 revenues to be approximately $500 million and gross margin in the range of 47.5%-48%. Orbotech is projecting full year 2018 revenue growth of approximately 12%-14% compared to FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Orbotech's stock dropped 1.27%, ending the trading session at $62.13.

Volume traded for the day: 1.20 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 594.93 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.87%; previous three-month period - up 21.87%; past twelve-month period - up 94.34%; and year-to-date - up 23.67%

After last Friday's close, Orbotech's market cap was at $3.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.95.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Electronics industry.

