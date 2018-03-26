IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX CatalystSDMA Test

Company Continues Innovation with a Collaboration with Yale University to Explore Human Health Applications and an Expanded Database of Kidney Information

WESTBROOK, Maine, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) today announced that the IDEXX Catalyst SDMA Test is now commercially available to all United Kingdom and Ireland customers, enabling IDEXX's point-of-care customers to add SDMA as an essential element of the routine chemistry panel.

The IDEXX Catalyst SDMA Test has been in use in thousands of practices across the United States and Canada since December, advancing veterinary healthcare and patient outcomes. The IDEXX Catalyst SDMA Test can be added to any chemistry panel on IDEXX's Catalyst One and Catalyst Dx chemistry analyzers as part of the patient sample run, with the full chemistry panel results, including SDMA, available within minutes. There are currently more than 28,000 Catalyst One and Catalyst Dx analyzers in use in veterinary practices worldwide.

Additionally, to further explore SDMA's potential applications to human health, IDEXX has signed a collaboration agreement with Yale University. As part of this partnership with a world-leading human nephrology research organization, the IDEXX SDMA Test was validated for accuracy in measuring SDMA in human blood samples, and the results were presented at the 2017 annual meeting of the American Society of Nephrology last November by Yale and IDEXX researchers. Future research with Yale will focus on the clinical utility of SDMA in human patients using the validated IDEXX SDMA Test.

IDEXX first launched the IDEXX SDMA Test at its reference laboratories in 2015, and has run more than 14 million SDMA patient tests, creating the world's largest database on kidney disease in dogs and cats. The IDEXX SDMA Test is a kidney test proven to identify kidney disease earlier than creatinine,1-3 enabling veterinarians to intervene earlier to meaningfully impact a patient's health outcomes and quality of life. Whether the kidney condition is chronic, acute, or a secondary consequence of other common diseases found in veterinary medicine, SDMA provides the unique opportunity to gain important insight into the health of sick or seemingly healthy patients alike-and take action earlier.

"We've seen great enthusiasm for the ability to run SDMA as part of the routine chemistry panel at the point of care, and the North American launch has exceeded our expectations," said Jonathan Ayers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IDEXX Laboratories. "The IDEXX SDMA Test represents one of the most significant diagnostic innovations in veterinary medicine in the last 30 years. We're thrilled to bring this essential element of the chemistry panel to our point of care IDEXX VetLab suite, allowing veterinarians to utilize the benefits of SDMA immediately during the pet's appointment."

"SDMA has tremendous potential benefit in human applications as well," Ayers continued. "And with the IDEXX test technology now validated to be able to run on commercial chemistry systems that routinely produce chemistry results in human reference laboratories, we have greater reason to explore the clinical value of this incredible biomarker in human applications. We are excited and grateful for our partnership with Yale University."

SDMA is the subject of more than 30 ongoing research collaborations and has been incorporated into the veterinary profession's International Renal Interest Society (IRIS) kidney disease staging guidelines. This underscores IDEXX's leadership in the renal market in the veterinary field and shows that the IDEXX SDMA Test is becoming commonly appreciated as an essential element of the routine chemistry panel.

For more information about the IDEXX Catalyst SDMA Test, visit www.idexx.eu/sdma.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, USA, IDEXX Laboratories employs more than 7,500 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. IDEXX assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database atsec.govand via IDEXX's website atidexx.com).

