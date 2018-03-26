Tikkurila Oyj: Elisa Markula to start as President and CEO of Tikkurila in April

Tikkurila Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

March 26, 2018 at 3:10 p.m. (CET+1)

Elisa Markula to start as President and CEO of Tikkurila in April

Elisa Markula, new President and CEO of Tikkurila Oyj, will assume her duties on April 12, 2018.

The Board of Directors of Tikkurila Oyj appointed Elisa Markula President and CEO of Tikkurila Oyj on February 12, 2018. She will join Tikkurila from Paulig Group where she has worked since 2010 as Director of Paulig Group Coffee Business.

Jukka Havia, Interim President and CEO, will continue in his role as CFO and as member of the Tikkurila Management Board starting April 12, 2018.

Tikkurila Oyj

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, mobile +358 500 530 375

Minna Avellan, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, mobile +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com (mailto:minna.avellan@tikkurila.com)



