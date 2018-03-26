Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Sponsor and Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announces it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference at the Marriott Marquis Times Square in New York City on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 9:45AM (ET) in Track 8. The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors.

The company's ACCESSWIRE brand will provide a complimentary press release to all presenting companies announcing their participation in the event. In addition, presenting companies will have access to our industry-leading webcasting technology to reach qualified investors.

Issuer Direct's webcast platform is uniquely customized for earnings events, corporate announcements, and investor conferences. With Platform id. , companies can add slides, supplemental investor kits, fact sheets, and presentations to the webcast platform that will assist in reaching qualified investors. Additionally, the platform now delivers actionable analytics after the webcast event.

ACCESSWIRE (an Issuer Direct brand) is a premier global news and communications platform that helps companies communicate with targeted stakeholders and key financial markets globally. ACCESSWIRE is also the leading press release organization for the investor conference circuit, sponsoring more than a dozen annual or event-based conferences.

As a sponsor of the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference, Issuer Direct will have a booth to present its platform and to demonstrate its capabilities.

For more information about the conference, please contact your Sidoti & Company representative or e-mail conference@sidoti.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,000 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

Sidoti & Company, LLC is Wall Street's preeminent provider of equity research generally focused on companies with market capitalizations of under $3 billion. We cover about 225 companies across a range of industries. The companies covered by our traditional research typically have a history of profitability, maintain strong balance sheets, and tend to have limited, if any, coverage by other Wall Street firms. We also offer a company-sponsored research program, with many of the covered companies sharing these same attributes.

Our approach affords institutional investor clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and micro-cap company focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets. We believe that these asset managers are generally underserved by other larger brokerage firms that typically target larger managers.

