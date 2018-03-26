Roche launches VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner for digital pathology

- Image quality and ease of use set new standard for digital pathology, with the goal of empowering faster, better care for patients

- Able to produce high-quality images from a wide variety of histology samples, special stains, bone marrow and cytology and frozen tissue sections

TUCSON, Arizona, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the launch of the VENTANA DP 200 high-speed slide scanner for digital pathology. Its unique, tray-based design enables no-touch slide processing for reduced workflow errors and produces excellent image quality and reliability.

"The VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner provides the pathology lab with image quality and ease of use that sets a new standard for digital pathology," said Ann Costello, Head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics. "As more and more labs seek to adopt this important technology, we are proud to create the efficiencies that empower faster and better diagnosis and treatment of cancer. This launch is a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to the advancement of patient care through digital pathology and provides a foundation for a future menu of Roche image analysis algorithms."

Additional features of the VENTANA DP 200 include scan speed of less than 49 seconds for 15-by-15 millimeter scan area, and the application of a unique International Color Consortium (ICC) color profile to each image to ensure that the digital image closely matches colors observed under a microscope.

About the VENTANA DP 200

The VENTANA DP 200 provides reliable, high-speed scanning of histology slides for digital pathology, with excellent image quality. The VENTANA DP 200 is Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) Standard compatible and integrates with Image Management Servers, including VENTANA Virtuoso software. It is CE marked by the European Commission for in-vitro diagnostic use and is available in the US for research use only (RUO).1

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company alsoaims to improvepatient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry nine years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2017 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2017, Roche invested CHF 10.4 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 53.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

VENTANA is a trademark of Roche. Other product names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

