The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Ve.Ma.C. The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of handling, automation and robotics solutions for protein food processing lines. The company is based in Castelnuovo Rangone, Italy and has approximately $15 million USD in annual revenues.

"This acquisition extends our capabilities related to automation and robotics, providing for further opportunities to integrate our existing food processing equipment offerings. We can now provide more comprehensive end to end solutions for our customers with reduced labor, increased capacity and greater operating efficiency," said Selim Bassoul, CEO of The Middleby Corporation. "We are very excited about Ve.Ma.C. as a key addition to our portfolio as we continue to evolve our platform of fully automated solutions."

More information on Ve.Ma.C. is available at www.vemacautomazioni.it/en.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, Bear Varimixer, Beech, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Blodgett Range, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, CTX, Desmon, Doyon, Eswood, frifri, Follett, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Jade, JoeTap, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch'n, Market Forge, Marsal, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco Frialator, QualServ, Southbend, Star, Sveba Dahlen, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Wells and Wunder-Bar. The company's leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar, Armor Inox, Auto-Bake, Baker Thermal Solutions, Burford, Cozzini, CVP Systems, Danfotech, Drake, Emico, Glimek, Hinds-Bock, Maurer-Atmos, MP Equipment, RapidPak, Scanico, Spooner Vicars, Stewart Systems, Thurne and Ve.Ma.C.. The company's leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA, AGA Cookshop, Brigade, Fired Earth, Grange, Heartland, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, U-Line and Viking.

