PULSE LARSEN ANTENNAS: Pulse Larsen celebrates its HTC ceramic antenna platform ideal for IOT embedded designs.

Available in various form factors, and for any frequency bands, this compact demo board helps engineers to select some of the most popular HTC ceramic antenna for their designs (WIFI, IOT, SIGFOX, LORA, ISM, Cellular, DECT, GPS, BEIDOU, GNSS, GALILEO, IRIDIUM).

Pulse Larsen Antennas, a business unit of Pulse Electronics, Inc., is celebrating his 2 years launch of its HTC ceramic antenna platform. Ideally displayed in a compact business card form factor, fourteen of the most popular HTC antenna types and their associated clearance areas are exhibited. PulseLArsen is one of the last global antenna company manufacturing its own ceramic antenna product line, from compound powder to automatic precision laser tuning, testing and packaging.

"This successful kit helps worldwide engineers to quickly select, which is the best antenna for their needs on the fly and the associated space needed to fully embed the antenna in their product and makes it the perfect tool for the IOT World." says Olivier Robin, General Manager of the Business Unit.

The popular W3010 can accommodate all GNSS frequency bands (GPS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, GNSS), and the W3009 or W3011 show a simple solution to get GPS signal. The W3008, W3008G show different 2.4GHz solutions. The W3000 can be tuned at various frequencies like ISM, WIFI or GPS. The W3013 is ideal for ISM868 band. The W3006 will help getting a better signal strength on your dual band wifi antenna system. The W3047a is a dual band 850/1900MHz antenna solution. PulseLarsen also offers HTC ceramic patches 13x13, 18x18 and 25x25 passive (W3213, W3099, W3207, W3216, W3223, W324, W3225) or active (GPSGB1315, GPSGB1330, GPSGB2515, GPSGB2530).

Engineers can now download in one click, all associated files for each embedded antenna product from this link: http://pulselarsenantennas.com/online-tools/ (http://pulselarsenantennas.com/online-tools/) . Each ZIP file contains the step file, the PCB layout and the datasheet of the chosen product.

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is a leading provider of electronic components that help customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics, including the Larsen brand of antennas, has a long operating history (celebrating 70 years) of innovation in antennas, power and signal magnetics, as well as the ability to ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. The Company serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, and automotive industries. Pulse Electronics is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics website at www.pulseelectronics.com.

