Klövern AB (publ): Klövern issues SEK 900 million of green bonds

Klövern AB (publ) has successfully issued senior unsecured green bonds in the total amount of SEK 900 million under a framework amount of SEK 2,500 million. The bonds have a tenor of four years and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 400 basis points with final maturity in April 2022. The issue proceeds will be used in accordance with Klövern's green bond framework and the company will apply for the new bonds to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholms Sustainable Bond List.

Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank have acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the new bond issue. Swedbank has acted as adviser regarding the establishment of the framework for green bonds and Second Opinion. MAQS Advokatbyrå has been legal adviser.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

