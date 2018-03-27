Active-Investors: Wired News - vTv Therapeutics Completed Phase-1b Study Evaluating TTP399 for Treatment of Type-1 Diabetes

Stock Monitor: BioLine Rx Post Earnings Reporting

TTP399 was Found to be Well-Tolerated in Phase-1b Assessment

The Phase-1b assessment was an open label dose-escalation study in five patients with T1D, designed to determine the tolerability of TTP399 when added to insulin and the appropriate dosing range to be used in Phase-2 of the study. Results showed that TTP399 was found to be well-tolerated and improved or maintained glycemic control while reducing or simplifying an insulin regimen.

TTP399 Demonstrated Significant Reduction in HbA1c Levels in Phase-2b Trial for Type-2 Diabetes

In August 2016, vTv Therapeutics reported positive top-line results from a placebo and active-comparator-controlled Phase-2b clinical study of TTP399 for the treatment of Type-2 diabetes. In the six-month clinical trial, TTP399 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c levels in all TTP399 dose groups compared with placebo. TTP399 was also found to be well-tolerated without increased incidences of hypoglycemia and hyperlipidemia compared to placebo. In type-2 diabetes, the pancreas still makes insulin, but the cells cannot use it very efficiently.

vTv Therapeutics to Initiate Phase-2 Portion of the Simplici-T1 Study in April 2018

Carmen Valcarce, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at vTv Therapeutics, stated that the Company is pleased that TTP399 continues to show favorable tolerability and hope that further exploration of the therapy in T1D will produce the same positive effects that were evident in previous type-2 diabetes clinical studies. Carmen added that the Company will initiate the Phase-2 portion of the Simplici-T1 study in April of this year and to further assess the potential of TTP399 as an insulin-adjunctive therapy for T1D to provide superior glucose control than insulin monotherapy.

About Type-1 Diabetes

T1D is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone needed to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy. Different factors, including genetics and some viruses, may contribute to T1D. Although T1D usually appears during childhood or adolescence, it can develop in adults. T1D signs and symptoms can appear relatively suddenly and may include increased thirst, frequent urination, bed-wetting in children, extreme hunger, unintended weight loss, irritability, fatigue and weakness, and blurred vision.

About TTP399

TTP399 is an orally available glucokinase enzyme (GK) activator that is designed for superior glucose control by targeting GK activation only in the liver. TTP399 exhibits an insulin-independent mechanism of action which may be suitable as an adjunctive treatment for T1D. The glucokinase enzyme (GK) is a key regulator of glucose metabolism, and its activation has been shown to increase glucose utilization, which in turn lowers blood glucose.

About vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, vTv Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of human therapeutics to fill unmet medical needs. The Company has a pipeline of small molecule clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates for the treatment of a wide range of human diseases including central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation and cancer.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, vTv Therapeutics' stock dropped 2.05%, ending the trading session at $4.29.

Volume traded for the day: 117.15 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, vTv Therapeutics' market cap was at $154.57 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors