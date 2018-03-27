Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Cars.com Announces Agreement with StarBoard; Adds Three New Members to Board of Directors

Stock Monitor: CarGurus Post Earnings Reporting

About the New Directors

Michael Kelly has previously served terms as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kelly Newman Ventures, an advisory and investment firm. Prior to the tenure, he served as the President and CEO of the Weather Channel Cos, a leading weather-focused media and technology Company. He also served as the President of AOL Media Networks, where he pioneered multiple acquisitions like Advertising.com and Third Screen Media. Currently, Kelly serves on the Boards of Directors of Quantcast Corp., American Town Network, and Dianomi.

Bryan Wiener, the other Director to be appointed to Cars.com's Board of Directors, had served as the Executive Chairman of 360i, a leading digitally-led advertising agency since February 2014. Prior to 360i, Weiner was the Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Innovation Interactive, the privately-held parent Company of 360i and digital media SaaS firm, IgnitionOne. Weiner currently serves on the Board of Directors of comScore, Inc.

Company Growth Prospects

Cars.com is a leading organization in online automotive classifieds, where it has evolved into one of the largest digital automotive platforms, connecting thousands of local dealers across the country with millions of consumers. On February 14, 2018, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Dealer Inspire and Launch Digital Marketing ("LDM"), where the Companies provided digital solutions to automotive dealers, for $165 million in cash at closing, with a potential additional consideration on the basis of future performance.

The Company stated that it would supplement Dealer Inspire's and LDM's sales of innovative dealer technologies by integrating and distributing relevant digital solutions through the Company's sales network for the benefit of its more than 20,000 dealer customers nationwide.

On March 06, 2018, Cars.com announced its financial results for Q4 FY17 and full year FY17, ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported net revenues of $626.3 million for FY17, down 1% y-o-y from FY16. The Company's net income was $224.4 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, during FY17. The Company stated that it continued to be focused on gaining a greater share of consumer audience, where its average monthly unique visitor count advanced 1% in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Cars.com's stock advanced 1.25%, ending the trading session at $28.38.

Volume traded for the day: 2.04 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.38 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 7.34%

After yesterday's close, Cars.com's market cap was at $2.17 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 14.11.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Dealerships industry. This sector was up 2.7% at the end of the session.

