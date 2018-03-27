Acquisition to fuel smart data management by removing data silos on-premises and in hybrid cloud environments while enabling customers to harness the power of their information

Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of fluid Operations AG, known as fluidOps. A privately-held software company based in Walldorf, Germany, fluidOps empowers organizations to orchestrate, integrate, manage and optimize structured and unstructured data sources housed in silos across on-premises, private, public and hybrid cloud environments.

Today, many enterprises struggle with data silos and this challenge is becoming even more apparent as companies continue to utilize on-premises infrastructure while embracing the cloud. Veritas' recent research, The Truth in Cloud, shows that the majority of global organizations (56 percent) operate with a cloud-first mentality when it comes to deploying new applications and managing workloads.

This acquisition will accelerate Veritas' mission to enable customers to harness the power of their data-regardless of where that data is housed-while driving insights that can lead to competitive advantage. The acquisition enhances Veritas' 360 Data Management strategy and brings additional capabilities to its portfolio in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Veritas will integrate the technology into many of its current and future data management solutions, starting with Veritas Access, version 7.4. Access, a software-defined network-attached storage (NAS) solution for unstructured data, provides enterprise-wide insight and management of an organization's complete data protection and storage infrastructure. Veritas Access version 7.4 will be available in the coming quarters.

"Veritas and fluidOps are squarely focused on helping customers harness the power of their information-whether that information is on-premises, in the cloud or in complex hybrid environments," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "We believe this acquisition will rapidly advance Veritas' 360 Data Management approach, providing new levels of orchestration and semantic integration that is critical for today's global enterprises."

"We are delighted to join the Veritas team," said Dr. Andreas Eberhart, co-founder, fluidOps. "For years, fluidOps has focused on providing customers smart data management solutions for heterogeneous data pools, empowering organizations to bridge data silos, benefit from data transparency and accelerate innovations in a hybrid cloud world. Veritas shares this same mission and we're excited to join forces in helping customers accomplish their business goals."

ISG (Information Services Group), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, recently named fluidOps a Leader in Hybrid Cloud Management and Orchestration in the "ISG Provider Lens -Germany 2018" report.

Veritas is not disclosing financial terms of the acquisition.

