Panevežys, 2018-03-27 15:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Linas Agro Group AB, company code 148030011, Smelynes st. 2C, Panevežys, Lithuania



The Company hereby informs that received a notification of resignation of Mr. Vytautas Šidlauskas from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Board and a notification of resignation of Mr. Arturas Pribušauskas from the post of the Member of the Board. The last day of Mr. Vytautas Šidlauskas and Arturas Pribušauskas term of office in the Company's Board will be 30 March 2018.



The Company will notify of the actions regarding election of the new Members of the Board in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.



Investor relations specialist



Greta Vaitkeviciene



+370 45 507 346



g.vaitkeviciene@linasagro.lt