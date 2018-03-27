New Logitech Crayon Plus Updated Logitech Rugged Combo 2 Expand Educational Possibilities for K-12

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech Crayon and Logitech Rugged Combo 2 for the new iPad (6th generation), which gives students the ability to be even more creative and productive. Specifically designed for the classroom, the Logitech Crayon digital pencil takes advantage of new technology in iPad and provides an affordable solution for education so students can do even more including handwrite notes, illustrate projects and draw diagrams. The updated Rugged Combo 2 offers unmatched protection for iPad and the keyboard is a secure solution for testing and exams.

"iPad opens up new opportunities for learning, both inside the classroom and beyond," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "We've brought years of design expertise into the classroom with Logitech Crayon and Rugged Combo 2, which take advantage of the new iPad's capabilities. Together, these products give students more opportunities to be creative and all new ways to complete their school work, taking learning to new heights."

The Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil

Logitech Crayon is the first digital pencil designed for the new iPad and leverages technology found in Apple Pencil to deliver sub-pixel precision, low latency and support for tilt in a design that's perfect for students. iPad features palm rejection technology and can tell the difference between Logitech Crayon and a hand resting on the display so students can write and draw naturally, just as they would with traditional pencil and paper.

Logitech Crayon works with an incredibly wide variety of apps and software already used in classrooms, including Apple's updated Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, Microsoft Office and Explain Everything, giving students the ability to take handwritten notes, add sketches, diagrams and illustrations to projects, markup PDFs and more.

Designed for the classroom, Logitech Crayon connects to the new iPad instantly without pairing and its easy-to-grip flat surface prevents rolling, reducing the potential for accidental drops. With an 8-hour battery life, the Logitech Crayon can go a full school day before it requires charging. The smart tip of the digital pencil is pry-resistant and only removable with a special tool, while the rubber cap is tethered, so it cannot be easily misplaced.

The Logitech Rugged Combo 2

Designed with input from educators, administrators and IT specialists, the updated Rugged Combo 2 case and keyboard combo is designed to take on daily wear and tear inside K-12 classrooms. To ensure the highest levels of protection and durability, the Rugged Combo 2 protects iPad from bumps, scratches and drops of up to four feet.

The detachable keyboard has been redesigned so the keycaps are pry-resistant in order to prevent keys from needing to be replaced. The thoughtful secure-sealed design is spill-resistant and the keys are silent so as not to distract surrounding students from their work.

Powered by iPad, teachers never have to worry about charging the keyboard. It also pairs automatically with a single click and offers a row of short-cut keys, making it simple for students to access commonly used functions like volume, media controls and print screen.

The keyboard physically connects to the Rugged Combo 2 case using a proprietary connector to deliver a secure keyboard connection, making iPad an approved device for testing.

In addition to being durable, the Rugged Combo 2 case offers an adjustable kickstand for a wide range of viewing angles and four use modes: Typing mode, for taking notes; Viewing mode, to watch educational apps and videos; Notebook mode, for writing with digital pencils and reading; and Travel mode, which protects the iPad screen during transport. It also features a pencil holder that's a perfect fit for Logitech Crayon or Apple Pencil, so students always have the tools they need at hand.

Availability

The Logitech Crayon and Rugged Combo 2 will be available for purchase to schools and school districts in the U.S. beginning this summer from apple.com/education/purchasing/. Logitech Crayon will be available for a suggested retail price of $49.99 and the Rugged Combo 2 will be available for a suggested retail price of $99.99. For more information on these, and other products for education from Logitech, visit www.logitech.com/edu/ipadsolutions.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

