Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2018) - Cadillac Ventures (TSXV: CDC) (OTC: CADIF) ("Cadillac") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 26, 2017, it has made the second of three payments provided for under the amended and restated the option agreement with Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) ("Noront") regarding the acquisition of Noront's remaining 49% interest in the Burnthill Tungsten project located near Boisetown, New Brunswick. Cadillac has paid $75,000 cash and issued to Noront 1,500,000 common shares of Cadillac at $0.05 per share. Cadillac now has 86,585,266 common shares outstanding.

The remaining payment for the 49% interest will be payable on the earlier of completion of a pre-feasibility study on the Project and March 26, 2019.

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203-7722.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.