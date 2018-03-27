National Response Corporation Announces the Acquisition of Cleanline Waste Water Solutions Ltd.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Response Corporation ("NRC"), a portfolio company of an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company, announced today the completion of the acquisition of Cleanline Waste Water Solutions Ltd. ("Cleanline").

NRC is a leading global provider of specialty compliance and environmental services. Headquartered in Great River, NY, with regional offices throughout the U.S. and overseas, NRC has more than 1,400 employees in locations around the world.

Cleanline is a leading provider of environmental, industrial and emergency response services in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Liverpool, England.

Paul Taveira, CEO of NRC, commented, "Cleanline is the most recent strategic addition to NRC's unique compliance and environmental services offering and strengthens our capabilities and broadens our footprint in the United Kingdom. The business is highly complementary to our existing UK operations in Milton Keynes, Aberdeen and Inverness, and we are very happy to welcome the Cleanline team to NRC."

"NRC continues to demonstrate strong growth by expanding its specialized service offering and geographic footprint since our acquisition in 2012. Cleanline is NRC's eighth add-on acquisition and represents another successful step in executing this element of NRC's strategy," said Alex Harman, Partner at J.F. Lehman & Company.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

