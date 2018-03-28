Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Appointment of Broker

28 March 2018

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds' or "the Company')

Appointment of Broker

The Company is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 2 March 2018, it has appointed Brandon Hill Capital Limited as its broker pursuant to AIM Rule 35 with immediate effect.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamonds, commented:

"We have appointed Brandon Hill as broker to the Company as we are confident that they can give us the support needed to exploit the opportunities in Finland. Their analytical and broking support will be very helpful and to the benefit of all shareholders.'

Brandon Hill Capital Limited commented:

"We look forward to working with Karelian to develop their diamond portfolio in Finland particularly given the recent exploration success at Kuhmo "

Further Information :

