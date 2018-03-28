Designed and Built in Collaboration with the World's Best esports Athletes

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset, offering esports-grade audio performance and features for professional and competitive gamers. The newest addition to the Logitech G PRO lineup of professional gaming gear, the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset is lightweight, strong and extremely comfortable for extended gameplay. It features Logitech G Pro-G drivers for superior audio, premium leatherette ear pads for excellent noise isolation and a pro-grade condenser microphone for crystal-clear communications. With the clarity and quality of the most advanced gaming headset speaker, gamers can hear every approaching enemy footstep in super-efficient detail. The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset has also been named the official headset of Electronic Sports League (ESL) CS:GO Pro League, ESL One and ESL Premiership, and will be the headset of choice for several top teams and players.

"As a leading gaming gear manufacturer, we develop what esport professionals, players and enthusiasts are looking for," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "The PRO headset was developed in close collaboration with TSM, G2 Esports and London Spitfire players. Our design includes features such as a tournament-grade mic and comfortable leatherette for the perfect headset for esports and pro gamers."

Pro-G Drivers For Advanced Audio

Logitech G's advanced Pro-G drivers are crafted from an advanced hybrid-mesh material for high-quality audio, and when combined with Logitech G's advanced audio profiles, the drivers provide rich, booming bass, clear highs, precise treble and incredibly low levels of distortion.

"The sound quality of the new Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset is unmatched," said Ji-Hyeok "Birdring" Kim, London Spitfire (Overwatch). "The headset raises our team's level of play by allowing us to hear key in-game audio that helps us stay a step ahead of our opponents."

Improved Sound Isolation, With a Comfortable Design

The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset offers up to 50 percent more sound isolation than previous Logitech G ear pads, so you'll never be distracted. The gaming headset's premium leatherette ear pads provide maximum passive sound isolation, while also improving sound clarity and volume, so gamers can play undisturbed in hectic environments all while still providing a comfortable fit. An additional set of microsuede ear pads is also included. The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset, available in black, has a lightweight and comfortable design that connects through detachable, analog cables and controls.

"The first thing that comes to mind when I wear this headset, is the noise isolation. It's so good that I can focus 100 percent on the game," said Kenny "kennyS" Schrub, G2 Esports (CS:GO).

Pro-Grade Condenser Microphone

The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset microphone uses a pro-grade pop filter and microphone for crystal-clear voice chat and market-leading audio recording. The high-quality, noise-canceling microphone has improved arm bendability for improved sound capture, a wider frequency response, lower signal-to-noise ratio and higher sensitivity than previous Logitech gaming headsets, which combine to provide more clarity and headroom.

"It's really comfortable because it is just a nice clean design. And the mic quality is very good," said Mike Yeung, TSM (LOL).

The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset is compatible with PCs, consoles (including Xbox One, PlayStation4 and Nintendo Switch) and mobile devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset is expected to be available in April 2018 for a suggested retail price of $89.99. For more information please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

