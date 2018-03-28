Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer cyan AG
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CYR
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (24,00/26,00)
