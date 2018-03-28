EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 28, 2018 SHARES



RAISIO PLC: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 50,000 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio plc as of March 29, 2018.



Identifiers of Raisio plc's share:



Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32,186,439



Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132,962,591



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 28. MAALISKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 50 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 29. maaliskuuta 2018 alkaen.



Raisio Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32 186 439



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132 962 591



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260