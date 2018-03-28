EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 28, 2018 SHARES
RAISIO PLC: SHARE CONVERSION
A total of 50,000 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio plc as of March 29, 2018.
Identifiers of Raisio plc's share:
Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32,186,439
Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132,962,591
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 28. MAALISKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET
RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO
Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 50 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 29. maaliskuuta 2018 alkaen.
Raisio Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32 186 439
Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132 962 591
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
RAISIO PLC: SHARE CONVERSION
A total of 50,000 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio plc as of March 29, 2018.
Identifiers of Raisio plc's share:
Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32,186,439
Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132,962,591
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 28. MAALISKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET
RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO
Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 50 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 29. maaliskuuta 2018 alkaen.
Raisio Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32 186 439
Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132 962 591
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260