Go-Ahead Group announced on Wednesday that it and the trustee of its pension plan have agreed to change the reference inflation index for the purpose of annual increases to the majority of pensions payable by the plan. The FTSE 250 passenger transport operator said that, from 1 April onwards, the Consumer Prices Index would be used to increase pensions in payment, rather than the Retail Prices Index. It said the change reduced the financial risks of the plan, and enhanced the long-term ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...