Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it will present clinical and pre-clinical data on the company's investigational medicines for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection (ARC-520 and ARO-HBV) and liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (ARO-AAT), at The International Liver Congress 2018, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), being held in Paris from April 11-15, 2018.

Oral Presentations:

Development of subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic ARO-HBV for chronic hepatitis B virus infection

Presentation Reference: PS-030

Session: Parallel session: Parallel session: HBV Cure: Pre-clinical studies

Date and Time: April 12, 2018 at 5:15 p.m. CET

Authors: Christine Wooddell, et al.

ARO-AAT, a subcutaneous RNAi-based therapeutic for alpha-1 antitrypsin-related liver disease, demonstrates liver exposure-response and efficacy in preclinical studies

Presentation Reference: PS-147

Session: Parallel session: Clinical developments in metabolic and rare disease

Date and Time: April 14, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. CET

Authors: Christine Wooddell, et al.

Poster Presentation:

RNA interference therapy with ARC-520 Injection results in long term off-therapy antigen reductions in treatment naïve, HBeAg positive and negative patients with chronic HBV

Presentation Reference: FRI-362

Session: Viral hepatitis B/D: Therapy

Session Date and Time: April 13, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CET

Authors: Man-Fung Yuen, et al.

Additional details, including presentation abstracts, can be found on the ILC website at https://ilc-congress.eu/. A copy of presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Arrowhead website after the presentations conclude.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

