Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Yamana Gold's Q4 Revenues and Adjusted EPS Beat Estimates

Stock Monitor: Eldorado Gold Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Yamana Gold reported revenues of $478.8 million compared to $484.4 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's revenue numbers for Q4 FY17 outperformed market expectations of $461.98 million.

The gold and silver mining Company reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $191.0 million, or $0.20 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus a net loss attributable to equity holders of $367.6 million, or $0.39 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Adjusting for one-time expenses of $250.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, the Company's posted an adjusted net income of $259.70 million, or $0.06 per share, in Q4 FY17. Additionally, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.03 per diluted share.

During FY17, Yamana Gold's revenues increased to $1.80 billion from $1.79 billion in FY16. The Company's net loss attributable to equity holders was $307.9 million, or $0.32 loss per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to equity holders of $2.11 billion, or $2.26 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, after adjusting for one-time expenses of $275.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, the Company's adjusted net loss stood at $32.0 million, or $0.03 loss per share, in FY17.

Production Numbers

The Toronto, Canada-based Company's gold production volume in Q4 FY17 was 299,956 ounces compared to 319,265 ounces in the previous year's same quarter. The gold cost of sales reduced to $980 per ounce in Q4 FY17 from $1,004 per ounce in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the all-in sustaining costs were $925 per ounce in Q4 FY17 versus $928 per ounce in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, the Company's silver production volume was 1.17 million ounces, down from 1.63 million ounces in the last year's corresponding quarter. For the reported quarter, silver cost of sales fell to $13.26 per ounce from $15.58 per ounce in Q4 FY16. All-in sustaining costs associated with silver production were also down to $11.90 per ounce in Q4 FY17 from $14.48 per ounce in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Yamana Gold's net cash generated by operating activities was $158.5 million versus $163.0 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the Company's free cash flow grew to $107.2 million in the reported quarter from $55.2 million in Q4 FY16.

As on December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $148.9 million compared to $97.4 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt position was $1.75 billion as on December 31, 2017, higher than the $1.57 billion recorded as on December 31, 2016.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

In a separate press release on February 15, 2018, Yamana Gold's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.005 per share. The dividend is payable on April 13, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.

Earnings Outlook

For the full year FY18, the Company expects gold production to be around 900,000 ounces, and anticipates cost of sales applicable to gold to be between $780 and $820 per ounce. Additionally, the Company reduced the all-in sustaining costs guidance range to $1,010 to $1,030 per ounce.

Furthermore, the Company is targeting silver production volume of 8.15 million ounces, whereas cost of sales applicable to silver production is forecasted to be between $15.00 per ounce and $15.25 per ounce in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 27, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Yamana Gold's stock declined 2.11%, ending the trading session at $2.78.

Volume traded for the day: 11.75 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Yamana Gold's market cap was at $2.64 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Gold industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors