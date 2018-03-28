Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-28 / 14:00 A few more days, then it's time again: The Easter bunny comes and lays many colourful eggs in nests padded with green grass. However, for the eggs to present themselves beautifully colourful, cooked and above all environmentally friendly, Germany's solar systems would have to deliver their full output for half a day. According to the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture, every German eats 233 eggs a year, on average less than one egg a day. Over the Easter holidays, however, there will certainly be three eggs per person a day, in total more than 250 million eggs. If all these eggs were dyed at home, a lot of water and most of all electricity would be needed. About a quarter of a kilowatt hour is used to boil two liters of water. In a pot filled with it, ten eggs will find space for colouring and cooking - 25 million times throughout Germany. Under these assumptions, the Easter production of the 250 million eggs needs around 60 million kilowatt hours of electricity - as much as all solar systems in Germany can generate on half a completely sunny day. Such sunny weather will hopefully improve the search for eggs, sweets and small presents for all children and adults even on Easter holidays. If you want to save more money next year, follow E.ON's energy-saving tips, which are available free of charge: https://www.eon.de/de/pk/service/energiesparen.html [1]

March 28, 2018 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)