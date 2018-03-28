ADF Solutions New Forensic Software Versions Accelerate Digital Investigations Globally

The best release yet of software for investigators and examiners

BETHESDA, Maryland, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ADF Solutions, the leading provider of intelligent forensic software for field investigators and lab examiners, announced today the release of new software versions for Digital Evidence Investigator Triage-Investigator and Triage-G2software.

Forensic investigators and lab examiners can request a free 30 day trial of ADF Software at www.tryadf.com.

ADF software is deployed in field and lab investigations of computers and devices and is used to both automatically and quickly collect, identify and report on digital evidence - thereby reducing or eliminating forensic backlogs that many agencies and organizations face today. Organizations have come to rely on ADF's revolutionary digital investigation approach to solve their forensic backlog problems.

"This release uniquely links files of interest with user activities in a precise timeline, greatly reducing the time and effort to build a forensics report," stated Raphael Bousquet, CTO, and co-founder of ADF Solutions. "The new version brings a set of unique features to run digital forensics scans faster and more in-depth."

The highlights of this new release for the investigative and digital forensic community include:

Fully automated touch screen capabilities for tablets and forensic kiosks

Improved support for analyzing drive images

Capture volatile RAM and improved Mac/Linux boot scan

Capture user web credentials (banking, websites, social media, cloud storage, etc.)

Integrated intelligence to automatically identify criminal and terrorist activities (terrorism, chemical, biological, explosives, domestic security, financial fraud)

70+ built-in artifact and file captures including; anti-forensic traces, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, cloud storage, peer-to-peer, remote access, social media, and more

Distribute collected and analyzed data in portable formats for other users to additionally review, bookmark, and create reports

Powerful analytics and navigation capabilities to identify and correlate files, user activities and artifacts

Intuitive and compelling timeline and file browser views

"I'm excited about the new features we're bringing to market to speed digital investigations across all industries," said J.J. Wallia, CEO of ADF Solutions, Inc. "We are committed to delivering the best digital forensic solutions to enable companies and agencies to speed their investigations and reduce forensic backlogs." The simple process of auto-classification and tagging at the point of collection exponentially speeds up the digital investigation process.

About ADF Solutions, Inc. ADF Solutions is the leading provider of digital forensic, triage and media exploitation software. ADF tools are built for speed, scalability, ease-of-use, and relevant results processing and analyzing computers, external drives, drive images, and other media storage (USB flash drives, memory cards, etc.). ADF tools have a proven track record reducing forensic backlogs, streamlining digital investigations and providing rapid access to digital evidence and intelligence. ADF customers include corporations, universities, law enforcement, military and government agencies worldwide.

Press Contact:

Bret Peters

ADF Solutions, Inc.

301-312-6578 x117

bpeters@adfsolutions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659453/ADF_Solutions_Logo.jpg