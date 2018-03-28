Here's Why Hempco Stock Jumped This WeekHempco stock shot up more than 20% on Tuesday after Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF, TSE:ACB) revealed it was increasing its stake in Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (OTCMKTS:HMPPF, CVE:HEMP). I'm considering the prospects of this development, which could eventually turn into something big for investors of HMPPF stock. From where I see it, there's money to be made on this marijuana penny stock.To give you some background on this, Aurora Cannabis bought a 19.9% stake in Hempco last year. At that time, Aurora Cannabis was given the option to purchase additional shares of Hempco at any point later in.

