DGAP-Media / 2018-03-29 / 09:00 *Coreo begins marketing the first new construction project at the harbour in Mannheim, Germany* _Frankfurt am Main, Germany - 29 March 2018 _- Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV, ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6), after successfully securing building approval, announces the marketing launch for the rental of a new construction project with approx. 2,500 m² of an office building on commercial space acquired by the company in 2017 at the harbour in Mannheim. Through marketing the planned office property, Coreo is implementing its plan to put vacant real estate to new use and, in doing so, generate additional rental income, which may significantly increase the profitability of the property, or realise the first profits through a possible sale of the project. More land is available for future projects and development. The start date for construction of the building depends on the marketing status and the achievement of a corresponding pre-rental rate. The office building is designed with a brick finish and generous window apertures that offer a view of life at the harbour and partly back on to the Rhein. The property is based on the industrial character of the site at the historical inland port of Mannheim. Offices with a loft character capture the unique charm of the harbour, which is expressed in the external design of the building. Commercial real estate partners were commissioned with the rental. They were responsible for supervising the property on site for Coreo and advised during the development of the project. The website www.buero-im-hafen.de was established for marketing/presenting the property. Contact person for queries: Helmut Weber WP Immobilien Ltd. Tel.: +49 6223 973320 Fax: +49 6223 973286 Mobile: +49 177 2770386 www.gewerbeimmobilienpartner.de is managed in partnership by the companies: Rainer Lang Immobilien, Owner Rainer Lang, with its registered office in Heidelberg, Germany, and WP Immobilien Ltd., Managing Director Helmut Weber, with its registered office in Gaiberg, Germany. Contact: E-mail: r.lang@gewerbeimmobilienpartner.de E-mail: h.weber@gewerbeimmobilienpartner.de Company address and person responsible for content in accordance with Section 55 Para. 2 of the German State Broadcasting Treaty (RStV): Rainer Lang Neuenheimer Landstraße 18 b 69120 Heidelberg, Germany Tel.: +49 6221 651 1760 E-mail: rainer.lang@l-immobilien.de *About Coreo AG* Frankfurt am Main based Coreo AG, is a real estate company focusing on commercial and residential properties in Germany. It aims to develop and manage a value-driven real estate portfolio. Active asset management of the properties and their redevelopment shall create high rental income and attractive sales proceeds, so that Coreo establishes itself as a profitable and successful real estate company in the long term. Contact: Coreo AG Andrea Börner Investor Relations Grüneburgweg 18 D-60322 Frankfurt a. M. ir@coreo.de T: +49 69 219396-0 End of Media Release Issuer: Coreo AG Key word(s): Real estate 2018-03-29 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Coreo AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0 Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150 E-mail: ir@coreo.de Internet: www.coreo.de ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6 WKN: A0B9VV Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 669305 2018-03-29

