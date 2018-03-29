QinetiQ said it agreed an interim pricing deal with the Ministry of Defence for its biggest contract while the two sides negotiate how much the company will charge to manage 15 sites. The defence technology contractor said the interim arrangement under existing terms of the £300m-a-year contract would last a year from 1 April. The 25-year contract lasts until 2028 and has price reviews every five years. QinetiQ and the MoD will use the time to negotiate terms for QinetiQ to operate and manage ...

