Active-Investors: Wired News - Recro Pharma Publishes Data from Phase-III Trial for IV Meloxicam

Stock Monitor: Advaxis Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=REPH as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 27, 2018, the Company, which is a specialty pharmaceutical organization that focuses on therapeutics for hospitals and other acute care settings, announced the publication of its Phase-III clinical data for intravenous (IV) meloxicam for the treatment of post-bunionectomy surgery pain. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Recro Pharma. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ADXS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Recro Pharma most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=REPH

Recro Pharma published an online article titled: "Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous Meloxicam in Subjects with Moderate-to-Severe Pain Following Bunionectomy", in the Clinical Journal of Pain.

About IV/IM Meloxicam

Meloxicam is a long-acting, preferential COX-2 inhibitor. It has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipyretic activities, related to the inhibition of cyclooxygenase (COX) and a subsequent reduction in prostaglandin biosynthesis. The drug leverages the novel NanoCrystal® platform technology, which enables enhanced bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds. NanoCrystal® is a registered trademark of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Ltd ("APIL").

Phase-III Trial - Design and Results

Design

The Phase-III Trial was a multi-center, randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled trial (n=201), which was specifically designed to assess the efficacy and safety of IV meloxicam 30mg for the management of moderate-to-severe pain after the bunionectomy surgery.

Results

The primary efficacy endpoint for the Phase-III Trial was Summed Pain Intensity Difference (SPID) over 48 hours (SPID48). IV meloxicam 30mg demonstrated a statistically significant difference reduction in SPID48 (p=0.0034), as well as statistically significant reductions in SPID values at other times and intervals (SPID6, SPID12, SPID24, SPID24-48), among other key secondary endpoints.

Besides, an opioid-sparing effect was also noted in IV meloxicam 30mg, indicated by a longer time to first use of rescue (p=0.0076), a lower number of subjects using rescue (p<0.001), and the lower mean number of per-subject rescue doses (p<0.05).

The Trial also proved that IV meloxicam 30mg was well tolerated. No associated serious adverse events (SAEs) or withdrawals due to adverse events (AEs) were noted in this trial. Moreover, the treatment-emergent adverse events observed in the IV meloxicam 30mg group were mild or moderate in intensity, with the incidence and intensity similar to the placebo group.

IV Meloxicam Has Potential to Fill Significant Medical Need

Currently, there is an urgent, unmet medical need for patients and physicians for the management of moderate-to-severe post-bunionectomy surgery pain. The data from the Phase-III trial proves that IV meloxicam has the potential to provide rapid and sustained pain relief from bunionectomy surgery. The Trial validates that IV meloxicam has a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with a notable opioid-sparing effect. The New Drug Application (NDA) for IV meloxicam is already under review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of May 26, 2018.

Stewart McCallum, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Recro Pharma, shared that if IV meloxicam gets approved, it would be the first 24-hour duration, non-opioid, IV analgesic for managing moderate-to-severe pain.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Recro Pharma's stock fell 1.20%, ending the trading session at $10.73.

Volume traded for the day: 161.59 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 20.29%; previous three-month period - up 11.77%; past twelve-month period - up 36.17%; and year-to-date - up 16.00%

After yesterday's close, Recro Pharma's market cap was at $210.52 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors