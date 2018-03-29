Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Ameren's Quarterly Adjusted EPS Soared 200%

Stock Monitor: Atlantic Power Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Ameren recorded total operating revenues of $1.40 billion, up 3% compared to revenue of $1.36 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $200 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Ameren generated revenue of $6.18 billion, up 2% versus $6.08 billion in FY16.

Ameren recorded a GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders of $60 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $32 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's GAAP results for the reported quarter included a $154 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, charge for the revaluation of deferred taxes resulting from a change in federal income tax rate.

Ameren recorded core earnings of $94 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $32 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The y-o-y increase in reported quarter core earnings per shares reflected a change in the timing of interim period revenue recognition at Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution that increased results by $0.12 per diluted share on Q4 2017 but had no effect on FY17 earnings.

Ameren announced GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of $523 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $653 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's GAAP earnings for FY17 included non-cash charges that decreased earnings by a combined $168 million, or $0.69 per diluted shar. Excluding these charges, Ameren recorded core earnings of $691 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, for FY17. There were no differences between GAAP and core earnings for FY16.

Ameren's Segment Results

During FY17, the Missouri GAAP earnings were $323 million compared to earnings of $357 million in FY16. The segment's GAAP earnings for FY17 included a $36 million non-cash charge for the revaluation of deferred taxes resulting from a change in the federal income tax rate.

For FY17, the Missouri core earnings were $359 million compared to earnings of $357 million in FY16. The increase in y-o-y core earnings reflected new electric service rates that were largely offset by lower electric retail sales primarily driven by milder summer temperatures, the absence of a FY16 performance incentive award as well as higher depreciation and transmission expenses.

For FY17, the Illinois Electric Distribution segment's earnings totaled $131 million compared to earnings of $126 million in FY16. The y-o-y earnings improvement was primarily driven by earnings on increased infrastructure investments as well as a higher allowed return on equity due to a higher average 30-year US Treasury bond yield.

In FY17, the Illinois Natural Gas segment's earnings equaled $60 million for 2017 compared to FY16 earnings of $59 million. The Company's Ameren Transmission earnings were $140 million for FY17, up 20% compared to earnings of $117 million in FY16, driven by increased infrastructure investments partially offset by a lower allowed return on equity.

Earnings Guidance

For full year 2018, Ameren is forecasting earnings to be in a range of $2.95 to $3.15 for 2018 and to grow at a 5% to 7% compound annual rate from 2017 through 2022, using 2017 core results as a base.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Ameren's stock slightly climbed 0.11%, ending the trading session at $55.94.

Volume traded for the day: 1.32 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.91%; and past twelve-month period - up 1.14%

After yesterday's close, Ameren's market cap was at $13.80 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.07.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

