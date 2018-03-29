Active-Investors: Wired News - ITUS Announces Results of a Blinded Prostate Cancer Study in Collaboration with Serametrix

Stock Monitor: AMREP Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on ITUS Corp. (NASDAQ: ITUS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ITUS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 27, 2018, the Company, which is a leading cancer-focused biotechnology organization, announced that it completed a prostate cancer study with Serametrix Corp., in which data from a previous collaboration between Serametrix and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was re-evaluated using ITUS' technology. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Anixa Diagnostics Corp., is developing Cchek platform, which is a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor-based cancers, which was based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company ITUS Corp. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AXR

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, ITUS most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ITUS

The Announcement

Prior to the announcement, according to ITUS, Serametrix analyzed multiple metastatic prostate cancer and normal healthy samples by leveraging the MSK proprietary assay and algorithm to measure an immune suppressive cell amongst a group of cells called Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSC), which may be implicated in cancer progression. Post the test, a blinded re-analysis of data was conducted with ITUS using the Company's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based liquid biopsy cancer detection program, where the ITUS AI was trained on 85 prostate cancer samples and 88 healthy donor samples.

ITUS stated that it was the first time Cchek was used on samples provided by a third party in a blinded manner, and the results were exceptional. Also, this was the largest study of a single type of cancer that the Company completed to date. The samples were collected at MSK from patients with verified metastatic prostate cancer. Later, these, together with samples from healthy donors, were analyzed by Serametrix to identify a unique sub-type of MDSCs using proprietary technology. A subset of the data was then sent to ITUS for training of the Neural Network, followed by analysis of the remaining samples in a blinded manner.

ITUS further added that, while the initial focus was on confirmatory testing, it believes that Cchek could eventually be used for multiple markets, including confirmatory testing, recurrence testing, therapy monitoring, as well as screening. Existing confirmatory diagnostics for many cancers rely on conventional biopsies which could be painful, expensive, and result in dangerous side effects. The Company expects that the unique liquid biopsy approach would significantly improve the current standards of care.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on March 05, 2018, ITUS announced that it signed an agreement with Serametrix to bring the power of Cchek technology to the Company's substantial expertise in immune monitoring assays. Serametrix's flow cytometry and related data analysis services are already widely used in immunotherapy drug trials, according to the Company. Later, on March 26, 2018, ITUS stated that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a US Patent No. 9,934,364. This was the second and a critical patent filed by the Company to protect its cancer detection technology. The patented technology was a key component of Cchek, the Company's early detection platform.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, ITUS's stock surged 13.13%, ending the trading session at $3.79.

Volume traded for the day: 411.64 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.13%; previous three-month period - up 51.00%; past twelve-month period - up 18.44%; and year-to-date - up 60.59%

After yesterday's close, ITUS's market cap was at $64.58 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors