Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (https://enphase.com/en-us) (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced the Company received the Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018 at the Solar Solutions tradeshow held in Vijfhuizen, The Netherlands from March 21-22, 2018. Enphase was recognized for its seventh-generation IQ microinverters for the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ.

The jury recognized Enphase for its IQ 7 Microinverter series, based on its innovative software-defined architecture, superior reliability, ease of installation, and safety. According to the award jury, the IQ 7 family of microinverters will make an important contribution to the increased quality of solar power systems installed in The Netherlands. The residential photovoltaic (PV) market in The Netherlands has seen increasing demand due to a strong Dutch economy and a favorable net metering policy. Enphase continues to gain share in the Dutch residential solar market, primarily due to growth in the new build and social housing market segments.

"We are pleased to receive this award, which is a testament to our continuing drive to deliver innovative and high-quality products," said Peter van Berkel, general manager Enphase Energy EMEA. "Built on our successful IQ platform, the IQ 7 is a single worldwide product SKU that allows us to penetrate new markets in the EMEA region, along with other global markets in 2018."

The Enphase IQ 7 Micro and Enphase IQ 7+ Micro are designed for worldwide markets and are currently available at distributors in the United States. Enphase IQ 7 Microinverters are expected to be introduced in the United Kingdom in April 2018, and to be phased into the EMEA region, including Benelux, and other markets around the world throughout 2018.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its micro inverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 16 million micro inverters, and approximately 739,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/nl (http://www.enphase.com/nl) and follow the company on Facebook, (http://www.facebook.com/enphaseenergybenelux) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/16182317/) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/enphasebenelux).

