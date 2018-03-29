Walgreens Boots beat the Street's forecasts for its second-quarter earnings and sales, with the US-listed owner of chemist Boots raising its full year guidance for 2018 in the same go. The biggest US drugstore chain operator's net earnings for the second quarter rose 27.3% to $1.349bn when compared with the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $1.36, for growth of 38.8% from a year earlier, while on a non-GAAP basis they came in at $1.73, above the $1.55 that analysts ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...