Over the twelve months of 2017, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB was 56.351 mln. Euros, and the company had the net profit in the amount of 0.194 mln. Euros.



In 2017, reduction in the income and results was conditioned by a few large projects close to completion and preparation for new projects.



Referring to the same period, the total consolidated income of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group amounted to 73.816 mln. Euros. The consolidated net profit of the Group for 2017 was 0.753 mln.



For the twelve months of 2017, EBITDA, i. e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amounted to 1.286 mln. Euros for the Company and 2.148 mln. Euros for the Group.



Dalius Gesevicius



Managing Director



