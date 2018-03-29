Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces that it filed its 2017 Reference Document with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on 29 March 2018.

This document is available under the heading Investor Relations in section Financials Annual reports of the Group's website under the following link: www.finance.arkema.com

In particular, the following documents are included in the 2017 Reference Document:

the annual financial report,

the management report of the Board of Directors,

the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

the fees paid to the statutory auditors,

the description of share buyback programs,

corporate social responsibility information, and

the agenda and draft resolutions proposed to the combined annual general meeting of 18 May 2018.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion in 2017, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

