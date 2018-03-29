Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 29-March-2018 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alexander Bazarov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Co-Head CIB, Member of the Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sberbank of Russia b) LEI 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of debt instrument the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification RU000A0ZYUJ0 code b) Nature of the sell transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) 1000.60 RUB 25000 d) Aggregated Price 1000.60 RUB information Volume 25000 Total 25015000.00 RUB Aggregated 25000 volume Price 1000.60 RUB e) Date of the 2018-03-28 transaction f) Place of the MICEX transaction a) Description of the debt instrument financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RU000A0ZYBS1 b) Nature of the transaction sell c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 1026.40 RUB 24380 d) Aggregated information Price 1026.40 RUB Volume 24380 Total 25023632.00 RUB Aggregated volume 24380 Price 1026.40 RUB e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-28 f) Place of the transaction MICEX ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5347 End of Announcement EQS News Service 670671 29-March-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2018 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)